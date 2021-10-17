1h ago

No end in sight to volcanic eruption on Spain's La Palma - Canaries president

Two people look at one of the eruptive mouths of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo By Europa Press via Getty Images)
There's no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish isle of La Palma since it began about a month ago, the president of the Canary Islands said on Sunday.

There were 42 seismic movements on the island on Sunday, the largest of which measured 4.3, according to the Spanish National Geographical Institute.

"There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone," President Angel Víctor Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists.

Streams of lava have laid waste to more than 742 hectares of land and destroyed almost 2 000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano started erupting on September 19.

About 7 000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the island, which has about 83 000 inhabitants and forms part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.

Airline Binter said it had cancelled all its flights to La Palma on Sunday because of ash from the volcano.

"Due to the current situation of the ash cloud, operations with La Palma will continue to be paralyzed throughout today. We continue to evaluate the situation," the airline tweeted.

Almost half - 22 out of 38 - of all flights to the island on Sunday have been cancelled, state airport operator Aena said, but the airport there remains open.

