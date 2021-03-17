35m ago

add bookmark

'No evidence' AstraZeneca jab caused blood clots - UK minister

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Matt Hancock has urged the British public to take the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Some countries have put the brakes on the vaccine after several reports of health risks associated with the jab.
  • Britain has given nearly 25 million people a first dose of a Covid vaccine.

AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shot is safe and there is no evidence of health risks, the UK's health minister wrote in a newspaper article published on Wednesday, after some EU countries halted rollouts over fears of blood clots.

Matt Hancock urged the British public to take the vaccine even after countries including France, Spain and Germany suspended it.

The European Medicines Agency, which previously approved the jab, is conducting a review of the vaccine but said in the meantime it remained convinced of its benefits.

"There is no evidence that vaccines caused these clots," Hancock wrote in The Sun, stressing that the jab had the backing of the EMA, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Britain's medicine's regulator.

"More than 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have now been administered across the UK," he wrote.

"The rate of reported cases (of clots) among the people vaccinated is lower than what would be expected to happen naturally in the general population."

Britain has given nearly 25 million people a first dose of a Covid vaccine, after starting a mass inoculation programme in December last year.

The AstraZeneca jab, developed with scientists at the University of Oxford, is central to getting the country out of lockdown restrictions and back to normality.

READ HERE | 'Troubling' cases justify AstraZeneca pause - French vaccine chief

London has ordered 100 million doses of the low-cost shot, which has been hailed as a potential gamechanger in the global fightback against the virus.

France and Italy have said they will "promptly restart" giving the jab if the EMA review allows it.

As Britain has surged ahead with its vaccination programme, European countries have been accused of playing politics to distract from their sluggish inoculation rollouts.

AstraZeneca announced in January it could only deliver a third of the 120 million doses initially promised to the 27 EU member states in the first quarter, sparking criticism.

As Europe looks to speed up its immunisation programme, Hancock wrote that this week the UK will get "a boost in supply" that will help accelerate the rollout.

Every adult is now expected to get a first dose of a vaccine by the end of July, he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
astrazenecaukcoronavirus
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5937 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3930 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.94
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.77
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.77
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.53
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.2)
Gold
1,728.95
(-0.2)
Silver
25.85
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,198.00
(-1.5)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,483.50
(-0.7)
All Share
66,666
(-0.9)
Top 40
60,972
(-1.1)
Financial 15
12,491
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,367
(-0.6)
Resource 10
67,577
(-1.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo