'No evidence' Biden former aide Reade is part of Russia operation - White House

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP
The Biden administration has "no evidence" that Tara Reade, a former aide who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, is part of a Russian influence operation, national security spokesman John Kirby said.
Responding to a reporters' question about Reade, whose accusations were denied by Biden, Kirby said. "I've seen no evidence or proof of that."
"I would let this prospective Russian citizen speak to her intentions and motivations," he said.
