37m ago

add bookmark

'No future for us,' say Afghan Sikhs after temple attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A man who was wounded on Saturday in an attack claimed by ISIS says there is no future for Sikhs.
  • The number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan had dwindled to around 200 by late last year, compared with about half a million in the 1970s.
  • Most of those who remained were traders involved in selling herbal medicines and electronic goods brought from India and Pakistan.

A dozen Afghan Sikhs gathered on Monday in a room behind the charred ruins of their temple in Kabul, hoping to be swiftly evacuated having finally given up on the country of their birth.

"There is no future for us here. I have lost all hope," said Ragbir Singh, who was wounded when gunmen stormed the temple on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

"Everywhere we are under threat."

When the Taliban seized power in August, many Sikhs sought refuge at the complex, living communally or in family groups scattered around the building.

The Sikh community had been a target before.

In March 2020, at least 25 people were killed when gunmen stormed a different temple in Kabul.

And in 2018 at least 19 people, most of them Sikhs, were killed by a suicide bombing in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Both attacks were claimed by ISIS, which regularly targets members of Afghanistan's minority communities - including Shiites and Sufis.

The number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan had dwindled to around 200 by late last year, compared with about half a million in the 1970s.

Most of those who remained were traders involved in selling herbal medicines and electronic goods brought from India and Pakistan.

For Manmohan Singh Sethi, who was born in Afghanistan, the temple was not just a place of worship, but home to the entire Sikh community.

Meeting as family 

"This used to be the main gurdwara (Sikh temple) where we all used to meet as a family," said Sethi, who is in his 70s.

But the peace was shattered on Saturday with one member of the community killed and seven others - including Singh - wounded in the early-morning raid.


A Taliban fighter also died, in a counter-operation launched soon after.

Gunmen first fired at the main gate of the complex, killing a guard, before storming inside, shooting, and throwing grenades, survivors said.

Minutes later a car bomb exploded outside the complex, shattering walls and windows of nearby buildings.

When the raid began, some escaped through a back door and took refuge in nearby buildings.

In the ensuing chaos, Singh - who was on the fourth floor of the complex - fell to the ground, injuring his legs and a hand.

Now, several rooms and the main prayer hall of the complex are heavily damaged by bullets, grenades and a fire that engulfed a section during the raid.

The attack came days after a delegation from New Delhi visited Kabul to discuss the possibility of reopening the Indian embassy.

Indian government sources told AFP in Delhi that emergency visas had been given to around 100 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs but Sethi said none in the frightened community were aware of the offer.

He said the community was now unsure where even to pray for their future.

"If we all gather to perform rituals at a specific place we might face another such incident," he said.

"We have been attacked thrice already... We can't be careless."

"The latest incident has impacted us in a big way," said Sethi.

"Afghanistan is my homeland and I never wanted to leave... but now I am leaving."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
isisafghanistan
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8823 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
7% - 984 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 5182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.04
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.85
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,837.90
-0.1%
Silver
21.60
-0.3%
Palladium
1,863.00
+2.5%
Platinum
933.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
60,074
+1.7%
All Share
66,350
+1.5%
Resource 10
68,282
+1.2%
Industrial 25
74,401
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,414
+2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo