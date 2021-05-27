No human remains found at café in 1968 UK case linked to notorious serial killer Fred West

LONDON – British police investigating the 1968 disappearance of a teenage girl who was a suspected victim of one of the country's most notorious serial killers, Fred West, have failed to find any remains in their latest search.

Gloucestershire Police said earlier this month they launched an investigation at The Clean Plate café in the city, after a production company filming a documentary found possible evidence a body could be buried within the property.

ALSO READ | Cold case: UK police probe missing girl 'link' to notorious serial killer Fred West

The police said on Thursday the excavation work had been completed and no human remains, or items of significance, had been found.

West took his own life in prison in 1995 after confessing to 12 murders, while his wife Rosemary was convicted for killing 10 girls and young women, with most of their victims chopped up and buried at their Gloucester home, which became known as "The House of Horrors".

AFP PHOTO: Barry Batchelor/PA/AFP

Fred West, a builder, was also linked to a 13th victim, teenage waitress Mary Bastholm who vanished in 1968, but her body was never found.



The police said:

Mary's family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.

"The cafe will be handed back to its owners once reparation work is completed."