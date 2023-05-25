1h ago

Share

No jokes: Vietnam goes to 'extreme lengths' to jail noodle vendor 'Green Onion Bae'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bui Tuan Lam has been convicted and sentenced to jail in Vietnam.
Bui Tuan Lam has been convicted and sentenced to jail in Vietnam.
PHOTO: @Reaproy, Twitter
  • Noodle vendor Bui Tuan Lam was jailed for five and a half years in Vietnam.
  • He was convicted after mocking a top government official.
  • Lam publicly advocated for democracy in Vietnam.

A noodle vendor in Vietnam famous for imitating celebrity chef "Salt Bae" to allegedly mock a top government official was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Thursday, police said, after a court found him guilty of anti-state propaganda.

The conviction is the latest in what rights groups say is the government's wide-ranging attempt to silence voices critical of the ruling Vietnamese Communist Party.

A video of Bui Tuan Lam, 39, went viral in November 2021 when it was posted days after a top Vietnamese official was caught on camera eating gold-encrusted steak at the London restaurant of the Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gökçe.

Lam, who described himself in a Facebook post uploaded alongside the video as "Green Onion Bae", was arrested late last year. 

On Thursday he was convicted of "making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the state", the Danang police department said after a one-day trial.

READ | South Africa still battling human rights challenges, SAHRC says

Alongside running a beef noodle stall in the city, Lam had publicly advocated for democracy in Vietnam and participated in many anti-China and pro-environment protests.

The Danang police department also cited Lam's indictment as saying he had posted 19 articles and 25 videos on social media to "distort and smear the state".

Lam's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, called on the Vietnamese government to stop prosecuting Lam and others for criticising the Vietnamese Communist Party.

"The list of posts and videos listed as 'evidence' of Bui Tuan Lam's 'crimes' shows the extreme lengths to which the Vietnamese go to block any sort of online criticism of the government," Phil said.

"For the Vietnamese leadership, even songs are a threat to their monopoly of power," he added.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vietnam
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 987 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 3036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.32
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.72
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,028.77
+0.4%
Palladium
1,401.09
-0.6%
Gold
1,961.73
+0.2%
Silver
23.12
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.36
+1.9%
Top 40
70,390
+0.1%
All Share
75,605
-0.0%
Resource 10
66,682
+0.2%
Industrial 25
104,018
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,734
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo