9m ago

add bookmark

No lasting Middle East peace without resolving acute 'Palestinian problem' - Russia

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Moscow – Russia said on Thursday it would be a "mistake" to think lasting peace in the Middle East could be secured without resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The foreign ministry statement came after Israel normalised relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday.

Russia said it noted "progress" in the normalisation of ties between Israel and several Arab countries, but said that "the Palestinian problem remains acute".

It said: 

It would be a mistake to think that without finding a solution to it that it will be possible to secure lasting stabilisation in the Middle East.

Moscow urged regional and global players to "ramp up coordinated efforts" to solve the issue.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestinian peace

"Russia is ready for such joint work," including in the framework of the diplomatic Quartet of Middle East peace negotiators and in close coordination with the Arab League, the foreign ministry said.

US President Donald Trump has said similar US-brokered deals are close between the Jewish state and several other nations, including Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain and the UAE are the first Arab nations to establish relations with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Israel establishes full ties with Bahrain, UAE at White House
Israel again strikes Hamas targets in Gaza overnight, ahead of Pompeo visit
Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestinian peace
Read more on:
usbahrainrussiapalestineisraeluaemiddle east conflictus politicsdiplomacy
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 4230 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1154 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1515 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.35
(-0.59)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.78)
Gold
1942.28
(-0.88)
Silver
26.80
(-1.22)
Platinum
949.00
(-1.80)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2359.00
(-0.85)
All Share
55215.92
(-1.33)
Top 40
50858.80
(-1.49)
Financial 15
10035.53
(-0.51)
Industrial 25
73394.81
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55561.09
(-2.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo