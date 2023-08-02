10m ago

No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after 'bad call,' police say

Police found no shooter and no one injured after reports of a possible active shooter in the US Capitol complex on Wednesday.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Police found no shooter and no one injured after reports of a possible active shooter in the US Capitol complex on Wednesday after a possible "bad call," Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Hugh Carew said.

"A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located," Carew said.

Earlier, US Capitol Police urged people inside Senate office buildings to shelter in place.

The US Senate was in summer recess with most lawmakers not in Washington. However, congressional offices retain a skeleton staff on site. There also typically are dozens of workers staffing Senate cafeterias and coffee shops, security posts and working on building maintenance, as well as tourists in the Capitol.

One Senate staffer said that while the Capitol building itself was not on the highest level of lockdown, police advised all workers there to remain in their offices.

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the US Capitol Police said in a post on social media.

Police said they responded to an emergency call.

An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment. It also asked them to silence their electronic equipment and remain quiet.

There was a heavy police presence outside the buildings, with some staffers standing outside and tourists gathered around the perimeters of the Capitol complex.


