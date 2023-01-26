6m ago

add bookmark

'No terror motive' in knife attack on German train

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rescue teams, ambulances and police stand at a railway crossing at the station of Brokstedt, northern Germany, on January 25, 2023, after a man stabbed people on a regional train between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel.
Rescue teams, ambulances and police stand at a railway crossing at the station of Brokstedt, northern Germany, on January 25, 2023, after a man stabbed people on a regional train between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel.
JONAS WALZBERG / DPA / AFP

German prosecutors said on Thursday there was no indication of a terrorist motive in a knife attack on a train that killed two teenagers and wounded several other passengers.

A 33-year-old suspect, a stateless man of Palestinian origin, has been detained over the stabbing spree that occurred Wednesday on a train travelling between the northern cities of Hamburg and Kiel.

"There are no indications of a terrorist background," Peter Mueller-Rakow, a spokesman for the local prosecutor's office, told AFP.

The investigation into the attack and the suspect's history was ongoing, he added.

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were killed in the attack and seven people were injured.

Passengers helped overpower the suspect and restrained him until police detained him at a railway station in the town of Brokstedt.

The suspect was only recently released from prison in connection with an assault, police said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanytrainattacktransport
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 294 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
73% - 1670 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
14% - 313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.60
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,028.22
-1.0%
Palladium
1,695.24
0.0%
Gold
1,935.96
-0.5%
Silver
23.73
-0.7%
Brent Crude
86.12
-0.0%
Top 40
74,244
+0.7%
All Share
80,269
+0.7%
Resource 10
78,424
-0.2%
Industrial 25
102,525
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,130
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

5h ago

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

5h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo