6m ago

add bookmark

Norad fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft off Alaska

F-22 stealth fighter aircraft scrambled on Saturday to intercept four Russian reconnaissance jets off Alaska, said Norad, the US and Canadian defence organisation.

The interception of the Russian Tu-142s marks the 10th time this year that Russian military aircraft have been intercepted off Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad, said in a statement.

The Russian aircraft did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace, Norad said.

The incident is one of a series of back-and-forth probes by Russia and the United States this year.

On 19 June, Russia scrambled fighter jets to intercept two US B-52 bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia's far eastern coast, the Interfax news agency reported.

Related Links
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US attorney general
Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia opinion
Read more on:
noradus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 3257 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 874 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
14% - 666 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo