22m ago

Share

North Carolina House passes controversial 12-week abortion ban

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • North Carolina's House passed a bill limiting abortion to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
  • The Senate is expected to pass the bill on Thursday.
  • There was a 37% increase in abortions in the state after June 2022.

North Carolina's Republican-dominated House on Wednesday passed and sent to the state Senate a controversial bill limiting most abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a sharp drop from the state's current limit of 20 weeks' gestation.

The bill passed 71-46 along party lines, with one Republican and two Democratic lawmakers not voting.

If the state Senate passes the bill on Thursday as expected, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper will almost certainly veto it. 

But Republicans have a supermajority in the House, thanks to a formerly Democratic lawmaker who switched parties in April, and can override Cooper's veto if the lone Republican who abstained from Wednesday's vote supports it.

The legislation would have far-reaching consequences for women who had been traveling to North Carolina for abortions from nearby conservative Southern states that banned or strictly limited the procedure after the US Supreme Court last year overturned the 1973 ruling establishing federal abortion rights.

READ | Woman 'suffered significant pain, terror, and humiliation' after hospital denied emergency abortion

Under the North Carolina proposal, elective abortions after the first trimester would be banned except in instances of rape, incest, life-limiting foetal anomalies and medical emergencies.

If the bill becomes law, it would also require doctors to be present when abortion medication is administered, levying a $5 000 fine against anyone who mails abortion pills or holds a telemedicine appointment for an abortion that does not occur in the presence of a doctor.

Key to the North Carolina House Republicans' veto-proof majority is former Democratic state Representative Tricia Cotham, who in April changed her party affiliation to Republican.

Cotham's on Wednesday vote marked a dramatic change in her stance from just one year ago, when she wrote on Twitter that the country needed "leaders who will be unwavering and unapologetic in their support of abortion rights", and vowed to "continue my strong record of defending the right to choose".

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters lined up outside the North Carolina general assembly on Wednesday to watch lawmakers vote on the bill, carrying signs with slogans such as "Let Healthcare Workers Do Their Job" and "Respect Bodily Autonomy", according to social media posts.

Abortions in North Carolina rose by 37%, more than any other state, in the first two months after the Supreme Court revoked federal abortion rights in June 2022, according to a study by the Society of Family Planning, a non-profit organisation that promotes abortion rights and research.

In the six months after the ruling, there were 3 978 monthly abortions on average in North Carolina, up 788 from the average in the two months beforehand, the society said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usabortion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
13% - 90 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
14% - 102 votes
Not sure it was necessary
73% - 519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

3h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.86
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.13
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,049.76
+0.3%
Palladium
1,431.95
-0.3%
Gold
2,042.10
+0.1%
Silver
25.61
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,660
-1.3%
All Share
77,249
-1.2%
Resource 10
69,605
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,275
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,232
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo