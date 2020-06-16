10m ago

add bookmark

North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office near border with South

(iStock).
(iStock).
  • North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.
  • The statement came minutes after an explosion was heard and smoke seen rising from the long-shuttered joint industrial zone in Kaesong. 
  • Analysts say Pyongyang may be manufacturing a crisis to increase pressure on Seoul while US nuclear negotiations are at a standstill.

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border on Tuesday, the South's Unification ministry said, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.

"North Korea blows up Kaesong Liaison Office at 14:49," the ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said in a one-line alert sent to reporters.

The statement came minutes after an explosion was heard and smoke seen rising from the long-shuttered joint industrial zone in Kaesong where the liaison office was set up less than two years ago, Yonhap news agency reported citing unspecified sources.

Its destruction came after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said at the weekend: "Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen."

Analysts say Pyongyang may be seeking to manufacture a crisis to increase pressure on Seoul while nuclear negotiations with Washington are at a standstill.

Since early June, North Korea has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border -- something defectors do on a regular basis.

Last week it announced it was severing all official communication links with South Korea.

The leaflets - usually attached to hot air balloons or floated in bottles - criticise North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions.

"North Korea is frustrated that the South has failed to offer an alternative plan to revive the US-North talks, let alone create a right atmosphere for the revival," said Cheong Seong-chang, a director of the Sejong Institute's Centre for North Korean Studies.

"It has concluded the South has failed as a mediator in the process."

The liaison office was opened in September 2018, days before the South's President Moon Jae-in flew to Pyongyang for his third summit with Kim.

Relations soured 

Officials from both sides were stationed at the office during subsequent months, but inter-Korean relations soured following the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in February last year.

Its operations were suspended in January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Pyongyang condemned the leaflet launches, Seoul's unification ministry has filed a police complaint against two defector groups and warned of a "thorough crackdown" against activists.

On Monday, the left-leaning Moon urged the North not to "close the window of dialogue".

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea's army said it was "fully ready" to take action against the South, including re-entering areas that had been demilitarised under an inter-Korean agreement.

The two Koreas remain technically at war after Korean War hostilities ended with an armistice in 1953 that was never replaced with a peace treaty.

Related Links
'Enemies remain enemies': N Korea hits out at South, lauds China
South Korea spy agency says no sign Kim Jong Un had heart surgery
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul
Read more on:
south koreanorth korea
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
26% - 630 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 140 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 622 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
43% - 1051 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.09
(-0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(+0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.16)
Gold
1728.07
(+0.23)
Silver
17.42
(+0.33)
Platinum
823.00
(-0.30)
Brent Crude
39.47
(+2.44)
Palladium
1936.00
(+0.65)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo