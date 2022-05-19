15m ago

North Korea boosts production of drugs, medical supplies to battle Covid-19

  • North Korea is increasing production of drugs and medical supplies as the country faces a wave of Covid-19 infections. 
  • The isolated country has so far reported nearly 2 million people with fever symptoms and 63 deaths.
  • North Korea does not have a national vaccination campaign or Covid-19 treatment protocols. 

North Korea is ramping up production of drugs and medical supplies including sterilisers and thermometers as it battles an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

The isolated country, which has imposed a nationwide lockdown, is also increasing production of traditional Korean medicines used to reduce fever and pain, KCNA said, calling them "effective in prevention and cure of the malicious disease."

A sweeping Covid-19 wave, which North Korea first confirmed last week, has fanned concerns over a lack of medical resources and vaccines, with the UN human rights agency warning of "devastating" consequences for its 25 million people.

READ | North Korea tells citizens to gargle salt water and drink willow leaf tea to fight Covid

At least 262 270 more people reported fever symptoms, and one additional person died as of Wednesday evening, KCNA said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It did not specify how many people had tested positive for the virus.

North Korea has so far reported 1 978 230 people with fever symptoms and 63 deaths, and imposed strict anti-virus measures.

Factories are churning out more injections, medicines, thermometers and other medical supplies in the capital Pyongyang and nearby regions "in a lightning way," while more isolation wards were installed and disinfection work intensified around the country, KCNA said.

KCNA said:

Thousands of tons of salt were urgently transported to Pyongyang City to produce antiseptic solution.

The reports came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticised ineffective distribution of drugs and slammed officials for their "immature" responses to the epidemic.

Without a national vaccination campaign and Covid-19 treatment, state media have encouraged patients to use painkillers and antibiotics as well as unverified home remedies, such as gargling salt water, or drinking lonicera japonica tea or willow leaf tea.

South Korea and the United States have respectively offered to help North Korea fight the outbreak, including sending aid, but have not received a response, Seoul's deputy national security advisor said on Wednesday.

However, three aircraft from North Korea's Air Koryo arrived in China and returned to Pyongyang on Monday carrying medical supplies, a diplomatic source said on condition of anonymity.

