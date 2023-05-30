1h ago

Share

North Korea claims satellite launch is to monitor 'dangerous military acts of the US'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • North Korea confirmed it would launch a satellite between 31 May and 11 June.
  • The purpose of the launch was to monitor US and allied military movements.
  • South Korea and Japan both condemned the launch.

North Korea said on Tuesday that it would launch a spy satellite in June, claiming it was necessary to monitor the "dangerous" military movements of the United States and its allies.

Criticising US-South Korea joint military exercises, including the ongoing large-scale live-fire drills, a top North Korean military official confirmed that "military reconnaissance satellite No 1" would be launched in June.

The announcement came a day after Japan said it was informed by North Korea that a satellite launch could happen imminently, with Tokyo warning it would likely violate United Nations sanctions.

Satellite launch technology overlaps significantly with that used in ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang is explicitly prohibited from using under UN sanctions.

The official Korean Central News Agency cited Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chair of the ruling party's central military commission, saying the satellite was "indispensable to tracking, monitoring... and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the US and its vassal forces".

READ | North Korea warns US: Shooting down any missile will bring war

Citing "reckless" acts by Washington and Seoul, Ri said North Korea felt "the need to expand reconnaissance and information means and improve various defensive and offensive weapons".

The official also accused the US of conducting "hostile air espionage activities on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity", according to the KCNA dispatch.

People watch a TV broadcast about a North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station.

Pyongyang, which typically does not give advanced warning of missile launches, has been known to inform international bodies of purportedly peaceful satellite launch plans.

It told Japan on Monday it would launch a rocket between 31 May and 11 June.

"Even if it's described as a satellite, a launch using ballistic missile technology would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions" and would threaten people's safety, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

In 2012 and 2016, Pyongyang tested ballistic missiles that it called satellite launches. Both flew over Japan's southern Okinawa region.

Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP:

North Korea is giving justification and legitimacy to the upcoming launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, by blaming the ongoing US-South Korea joint drills.

He said that although satellites and ballistic missiles differ in their missions, the technology was effectively identical.

"If North Korea launches a satellite, it will be a violation of UN security resolutions, as it bans all launches using ballistic missile technology."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this month inspected the country's first military spy satellite as it was prepared for launch, and gave the green light for its "future action plan".

In 2021, Kim had identified the development of such satellites as a key defence project for the North Korean military.

Japan's defence ministry issued an order to shoot down any ballistic missile confirmed to be on course to fall into its territory.

South Korea's foreign ministry condemned the launch plan, saying the "so-called 'satellite launch' is a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning all launches using ballistic missile technology".

South Korea and Japan have been working to mend long-frayed ties, including through greater cooperation on North Korea's military threats.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreajapannorth koreasecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2013 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

29 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.76
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.56
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
21.19
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.93
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,033.16
+0.3%
Palladium
1,440.38
+0.8%
Gold
1,948.08
+0.3%
Silver
23.19
+0.1%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
71,737
+0.4%
All Share
76,816
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,081
+0.2%
Industrial 25
106,807
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,542
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo