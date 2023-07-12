30m ago

North Korea fires long-range missile, as part of its 'shows of force', says analyst

  • North Korea fired a missile toward the east on Wednesday.
  • It is the 12th test this year.
  • Japan lodged a protest through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

North Korea fired a long-range missile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, barely a month after Pyongyang's last launch and its 12th this year.

The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones and condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine.

Japan's Coast Guard said what was believed to be a ballistic missile appeared to have landed as of mid-morning. It had earlier predicted the projectile would fall outside Japan's EEZ and around 550km east of the Korean peninsula.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is in Lithuania to attend the NATO summit, ordered his staff to gather information and stay alert to prepare for unpredicted events, according to the prime minister's office.

Kishida is expected to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the NATO gathering, and Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said a summit was also planned with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Matsuno also told a news conference the launch threatened the peace and stability both of the region and the international community, and that Japan had lodged a protest through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

People watch a television screen showing a news br
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul.

This year, North Korea has test fired its first ever solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and conducted a failed attempt to launch its first-ever spy satellite on a new launch vehicle. 

United Nations Security Council resolutions ban North Korea's use of ballistic missile technology, including for satellite launches.

The Security Council, as well as a number of nations, have imposed sanction on North Korea for its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

Analysts say commercial satellite imagery shows North Korea is expected to stage displays of military force, including a large parade, for an upcoming holiday on 27 July that commemorates its claim to victory in the 1950-1953 Korean War against the United States, South Korea, and their allies.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Tuesday accused a US military spy plane of entering the country's Exclusive Economic Zone eight times, state media KCNA reported.

"Kim Yo Jong's bellicose statement against US surveillance aircraft is part of a North Korean pattern of inflating external threats to rally domestic support and justify weapons tests," said Leif-Eric Easley, an international studies professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

"Pyongyang also times its shows of force to disrupt what it perceives as diplomatic coordination against it, in this case, South Korea and Japan’s leaders meeting during the NATO summit."

