North Korea fires missile, warns of 'fiercer' military responses

accreditation
  • North Korea fired a missile toward the east.
  • The country objects to US forces in the region.
  • North Korea condemned the trilateral summit of the US, Japan and South Korea.

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, according to officials in Seoul, hours after threatening a "fiercer military response" to efforts by the US to boost its security presence in the region.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the "unidentified ballistic missile" was fired on Thursday, but gave no further details.

Pyongyang has tested a record number of missiles this year, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, while Washington and Seoul have expanded the scope and scale of their joint military exercises.

Some of the drills have involved Japan.

Amid the tensions, leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks on the side-lines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia last week and pledged to work together to further "strengthen deterrence".

In a statement after the discussions, US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida "strongly condemned" North Korea's "unprecedented number of ballistic missile launches" and pledged to "forge still-closer trilateral links, in the security realm and beyond".


They also warned Pyongyang against conducting a seventh nuclear test, with Biden reiterating that the US' commitment to defending Seoul and Tokyo was "backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear".

North Korea condemned the trilateral summit on Thursday, with Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui saying the three countries' "war drills for aggression" would not rein in her country but would rather bring a "more serious, realistic and inevitable threat" upon themselves.

"The keener the US is on the 'bolstered offer of extended deterrence' to its allies and the more they intensify provocative and bluffing military activities… the fiercer the DPRK's military counteraction will be," Choe said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

She referred to her country by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

She said:

The US will be well aware that it is gambling, for which it will certainly regret.

Choe added that the North’s military activities are "legitimate and just counteractions" to the US-led drills.

