1h ago

add bookmark

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile off east coast towards sea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This picture taken on 14 January 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 14 January shows a firing drill of a railway-borne missile regiment held in North Pyongan Province.
This picture taken on 14 January 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 14 January shows a firing drill of a railway-borne missile regiment held in North Pyongan Province.
PHOTO: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP

SEOUL – North Korea fired what may be at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, the first apparent test launch since a missile reportedly exploded in mid-air last week.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of an "unidentified projectile" from North Korea.

Japan's government also reported the launch, and said it could be a ballistic missile.


On 16 March, North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after lift-off in the skies over Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.

The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017, in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreajapannorth koreasecuritymilitary
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 3814 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
29% - 1660 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 320 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.77
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.47
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.22
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,943.90
-0.0%
Silver
25.09
-0.1%
Palladium
2,534.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,019.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
68,426
+0.3%
All Share
75,043
+0.3%
Resource 10
83,620
+0.4%
Industrial 25
81,086
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,140
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo