North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on July 22, 2023. North Korea has fired "several cruise missiles" into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on July 2023. Jung Yeon-je / AFP
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's military said, hours after a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a naval base in the South.

Japan's defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said could be a ballistic missile by North Korea. Japanese media said multiple missiles may have been launched, citing a Japanese government source.

The reports come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to boost military readiness against North Korea's weapons programme by deploying US strategic military assets.

North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such deployment could meet the criteria for using nuclear weapons.

Earlier on Monday, a nuclear-powered US submarine entered a naval base in South Korea's southern island of Jej to load military supplies. At the same time, on an unspecified operational mission, the South Korean navy said.

Over the weekend, the North fired cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, that time after a nuclear-armed US submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.

Relations between the two Koreas are currently at one of their lowest historical points, as diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul has stalled, and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, Seoul and Washington have staged joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.

The launch also comes ahead of celebrations in North Korea this week, marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

A Chinese delegation will travel to the North in what is the first known visit by a foreign delegation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.


