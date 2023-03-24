55m ago

Share

North Korea says it tested a new underwater nuclear attack 'drone'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This undated picture taken from the period of March 21 to 23, 2023 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 24, 2023 shows the underwater nuclear strategic attack weapon system "Haeil" submerging in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.
This undated picture taken from the period of March 21 to 23, 2023 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 24, 2023 shows the underwater nuclear strategic attack weapon system "Haeil" submerging in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.
STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
  • North Korea claims it tested an underwater nuclear attack drone capable of unleashing a 'radioactive tsunami'.
  • The test comes in the wake of the US and South Korea conducting military drills in recent weeks. 
  • Analysts are skeptical of North Korea's claims. 

North Korea claimed Friday it had tested an underwater nuclear attack drone able to unleash a "radioactive tsunami", as it blamed recent US-South Korea exercises for a deteriorating regional security situation.

Pyongyang carried out drills in response this week, the official Korean Central News Agency said, including testing of the new underwater nuclear delivery system.

"This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation," the report said.

The weapon's mission is to "stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami ... to destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports of the enemy," it added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the tests, KCNA reported, and images released by Pyongyang's Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a smiling Kim and what appeared to be an underwater explosion.

The agency also said Pyongyang had fired strategic cruise missiles "tipped with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead" on Wednesday.

READ | South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension

But analysts questioned North Korea's claims.

The idea that Pyongyang has "a nuclear-capable underwater drone should be met with skepticism," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

He added:

Pyongyang's claims about a new weapons system are not the same as a credible demonstration of capability.

In a Twitter post, US-based analyst Ankit Panda said it could not be ruled out that the announcement was "an attempt at deception/psyop".

Even so, the claim was "shocking," Cheong Seong-chang of the private Sejong Institute told AFP.

If true, it is hard to see how Seoul "could respond to such a formidable new weapon from North Korea that (it says) can completely destroy the South's major operational ports."

WATCH | North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US, South Korean drills begin 

The KCNA statement also indicates "Pyongyang is more than ready to use its tactical nuclear weapons at any time," An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher, told AFP.

"This obviously further strengthens Kim's justification for his future nuclear tests."

Nuclear power?

After a record-breaking year of weapons tests and growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang in 2022, Seoul and Washington have ramped up security cooperation.

On Thursday, the two allies completed their largest joint military drills in five years.

Pyongyang views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has threatened "overwhelming" action in response.

On Friday, KCNA described the US-South Korea joint exercises - dubbed Freedom Shield - as a drill for "occupying" North Korea.

Pyongyang's "underwater nuclear attack drone" drill had been held "to alert the enemy to an actual nuclear crisis," the agency said.

Leader Kim had also stressed that the North's nuclear capabilities were "being bolstered at a greater speed," KCNA said.

North Korea last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

ALSO READ | North Korea says 800 000 people enlist to fight 'US imperialists'

Washington has repeatedly restated its "ironclad" commitment to defending South Korea, including using the "full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear".

South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, where US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on allies.

Friday's statement comes about a week after Pyongyang test-fired its largest and most powerful missile, a Hwasong-17 - its second ICBM test this year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north koreamilitarynuclear dronemissile
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
63% - 155 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
37% - 92 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.30
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.61
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
981.46
-0.3%
Palladium
1,412.24
-0.7%
Gold
1,986.97
-0.4%
Silver
23.11
-0.0%
Brent Crude
75.91
-1.0%
Top 40
69,109
-1.4%
All Share
74,586
-1.3%
Resource 10
63,560
-2.5%
Industrial 25
101,822
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,225
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo