41m ago

add bookmark

North Korea unveils stamps featuring Kim Jong Un's daughter

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and his daughter presumed to be named Ju-ae (R).
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and his daughter presumed to be named Ju-ae (R).
Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Ima
  • Postage stamps with images of Kim Jong Un's daughter on them have been revealed in North Korea. 
  • The stamps commemorate the 18 November 2022 ballistic missile launch. 
  • Experts suspect that Kim's daughter is being groomed as the country's next leader. 

North Korea has unveiled new postage stamps featuring leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, in what experts described as another sign of her rise as heir apparent of the nuclear-armed nation.

North Korean state media never mentioned Kim's children for years. But in November, at the launch of the country's most powerful ballistic missile, Kim was pictured with his daughter in tow.

There have since been several high-profile appearances by the daughter, who has never been named by Pyongyang. South Korea's spy agency believes she is Kim's second child, called Ju Ae.

The state-run Korea Stamp Corporation unveiled a new series of stamps on Tuesday commemorating the 18 November missile launch - five of them featuring Kim and his daughter.

The corporation described the unnamed girl as Kim's "beloved daughter" in captions describing the stamps on its website. The series will be released on Friday.

Some experts say the daughter's appearances indicate that she is being groomed as the next leader, and that the stamps further cement her place in the cult of personality surrounding the ruling Kim family.

READ | A new TikTok account purporting to show 'life in North Korea' has amassed over 60,000 followers in 3 days

The stamps "look like the official start of Kim Ju Ae's life as her father's successor", An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

But others said it was still too early to say for sure, given that Kim is still in his 30s and the daughter's name has never been mentioned officially.

"Throughout North Korean history, whenever it officially named the country's heir apparent, they made sure people knew the name of the person," Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

"It's still very possible that Ju Ae is just being used for (propaganda)... while Kim's eldest son is being groomed as a successor behind closed doors."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kim jong unnorth koreastamps
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 412 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.80
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.33
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
921.37
+0.1%
Palladium
1,468.90
-1.8%
Gold
1,835.64
-1.0%
Silver
21.48
-1.7%
Brent Crude
85.58
-1.2%
Top 40
74,154
+0.5%
All Share
80,160
+0.4%
Resource 10
72,140
-1.0%
Industrial 25
106,424
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,325
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

5h ago

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

5h ago

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism

14 Feb

Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo