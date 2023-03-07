36m ago

Share

North Korea warns US: Shooting down any missile will bring war

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Any downing of a North Korean missile would be regarded as a declaration of war.
  • North Korea warned the US and South Korea as it hinted it would fire missiles into the Pacific Ocean.
  • The US and South Korea will conduct a 10-day military exercise called "Freedom Shield".

North Korea said any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war and blamed joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned in a statement that Pyongyang would see it as a "declaration of war" if the US took military action against the North's strategic weapon tests.

She also hinted that the North could fire more missiles into the Pacific Ocean. 

The US and its allies have never shot down North Korean ballistic missiles, which are banned by the United Nations Security Council, but the question drew new scrutiny since the North suggested it will fire more missiles over Japan.

Kim said:

The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominium of the US or Japan.

Analysts have said that if North Korea follows through on its threat to turn the Pacific Ocean into a "firing range", it would allow the isolated and nuclear-armed state to make technical advances in addition to signalling its military resolve.

In a separate statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the US of "aggravating" the situation by conducting a joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday and planning US-South Korea field exercises.

READ | North Korea fires more missiles amid 'firing range' warning

In response, South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the North, said Pyongyang's "reckless nuclear and missile development" is to blame for the deteriorating situation.

The US deployed the B-52 bomber for a joint drill with South Korean fighter jets, in what South Korea's defence ministry said was a show of force against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The two countries will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises known as the "Freedom Shield" drills starting next week.

On Tuesday, US and South Korean warplanes practiced quickly taking off in a drill designed in response to North Korean threats to destroy airfields, Yonhap news agency reported.

Around 28 500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty, leaving the countries technically at war.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreausnorth koreasecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 596 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 131 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 135 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 1291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

7h ago

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.02
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.59
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
960.13
-1.4%
Palladium
1,422.71
-1.6%
Gold
1,839.97
-0.4%
Silver
20.92
-0.6%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,883
+0.2%
All Share
78,752
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,138
-0.0%
Industrial 25
106,448
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,681
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

42m ago

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo