1h ago

add bookmark

Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume dies - family

In this file photo taken on 27 November 2013, former Northern Ireland politician and Joint 1998 Nobel Peace Prize Winner, John Hume, attends the funeral service for Irish priest Father Alec Reid at Clonard Monastery in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
In this file photo taken on 27 November 2013, former Northern Ireland politician and Joint 1998 Nobel Peace Prize Winner, John Hume, attends the funeral service for Irish priest Father Alec Reid at Clonard Monastery in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Peter Muhly/AFP

London – John Hume, the Northern Irish politician who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in the British province's peace process, has died aged 83, his family announced on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness," his family said in a statement.

Hume, the former leader of the mainly Catholic Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), shared the Nobel with David Trimble of the pro-British Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) after the pair helped forge the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.


Related Links
Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed picks up Nobel Peace Prize as pressure mounts back home
Nobel Peace winner calls on Chile to end police abuses of protesters
Read more on:
john humeuknorthern irelandobituary
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
35% - 92 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
21% - 55 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
45% - 118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.25
(-1.39)
ZAR/GBP
22.47
(-0.81)
ZAR/EUR
20.22
(-0.85)
ZAR/AUD
12.25
(-0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.27)
Gold
1968.20
(-0.66)
Silver
24.23
(-0.72)
Platinum
906.28
(+0.57)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2104.84
(+2.28)
All Share
55966.74
(+0.44)
Top 40
51688.52
(+0.62)
Financial 15
9956.10
(-1.97)
Industrial 25
75059.88
(+0.74)
Resource 10
56294.09
(+1.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo