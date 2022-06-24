6h ago

add bookmark

Norway bow and arrow killer Espen Andersen Braathen sentenced to psychiatric care

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bow and arrow killer Espen Andersen Braathen.
Bow and arrow killer Espen Andersen Braathen.
Reuters video screengrab
  • Killer Espen Andersen Braathen was sentenced to psychiatric care.
  • He murdered five people in Norway.
  • Police seized knives, bows and arrows, and a sword.

A Norwegian court sentenced a man to psychiatric care on Friday after finding him guilty of stabbing to death five people and attempting to murder 11 others with a bow and arrow.

Espen Andersen Braathen, 38, a Danish citizen who has lived his whole life in Norway, had pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him after his rampage in the small Norwegian town of Kongsberg last year.

READ | Mental illness may have triggered Norway attack

Psychiatrists evaluating Braathen found that he suffered from mental illness, and prosecutors had recommended that he should be held in a medical facility rather than being sentenced to prison.

The 13 October attacks some 70km west of the capital Oslo lasted more than half an hour, as Braathen randomly targeted people in homes, on the streets and in a store, while narrowly missing others.


Four women and one man, aged between 52 and 78, were stabbed to death, while three were wounded by Braathen's arrows. Among the weapons seized as part of the investigation were knives, bows and arrows, and a sword.

Police had initially said the attack appeared to be "an act of terror" but later abandoned that theory and said Braathen had suffered from mental illness for years. 

He has been kept at a psychiatric facility since October.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
espen andersen braathennorway
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 2372 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1175 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 2107 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.41
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,830.34
+0.4%
Silver
21.21
+1.2%
Palladium
1,883.50
+2.1%
Platinum
913.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,993
+1.6%
All Share
66,349
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,422
-0.2%
Industrial 25
76,590
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,623
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo