21 Oct

add bookmark

Norway exonerates man after 21 years in jail for double murder

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Viggo Kristiansen was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape and murder of two girls.
Viggo Kristiansen was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape and murder of two girls.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images
  • Viggo Kristiansen was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape and murder of two girls.
  • The two girls were found dead in May of 2000 after they had gone swimming in a lake.
  • Kristiansen, 43, was released from prison last year. He may be eligible to request compensation from the state.

The Norwegian prosecutor's office on Friday dropped charges against a man who had served nearly 21 years for the rape and murder of two girls, following a re-examination of the evidence.

The high-profile conviction for the murder and rape of two young girls, eight-year-old Stine Sofie Sorstronen and 10-year-old Lena Slogedal Paulsen, is one of the worst miscarriages of justice in the country's history.

Viggo Kristiansen, who has always maintained his innocence, was sentenced by two courts in 2001 and 2002 to the longest sentence possible at the time - 21 years in prison with the possibility of an extension.

The two girls were found dead in May of 2000 after they had gone swimming in a lake in a wooded area in the south of the country.

Their deaths sent shockwaves through Norway.

A reopening of the case last year discredited the testimony of co-defendant Jan Helge Andersen, who had implicated his friend Kristiansen.

It also showed that DNA evidence did not support the theory that several perpetrators had been involved, and noted that Kristiansen's phone was well away from the scene of the crime at the time it was alleged to have happened.

"The case has had profoundly tragic consequences, especially for Kristiansen - who has served more than 20 years in prison and has thus been deprived of large parts of his life - and for his relatives," Attorney General Jorn Sigurd Maurud told reporters.

"I therefore want, on behalf of the prosecution, to offer my sincerest apologies for the injustice that has been inflicted," he added.

Norwegian media have described the case as "one of the most serious miscarriages of justice" in modern Norwegian history.

Kristiansen, now 43, was released from prison last year. He may be eligible to request compensation of more than 30 million Norwegian kroner ($2.8 million) from the state, according to his lawyer.

His co-defendant, Andersen, who received a slightly lighter jail sentence of 19 years for cooperating with investigators, will now be further investigated, the prosecutor added.

Kristiansen acquittal will still need to be processed by a court but with the prosecution dropping the charge, this is largely a formality.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
norway
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3804 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12065 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17601 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
21% - 9086 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo