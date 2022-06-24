10h ago

'Nothing to eat' - Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

  • Earthquake survivors in Afghanistan are without food and shelter.
  • Many homes were destroyed in the 5.9 magnitude quake.
  • International agencies have mobilised to assist.

Many survivors of Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in more than two decades were on Friday without food, shelter and water as they waited in devastated villages for relief workers to reach them, with rain compounding their misery.

READ | Taliban calls for aid as it struggles to respond to massive earthquake that killed 1 000 in Afghanistan

Wednesday's 5.9-magnitude quake struck hardest in the rugged east along the border with Pakistan, killing more than 1 000 and leaving thousands homeless.

Entire villages have been levelled in some of the worst affected districts, where survivors said they were even struggling to find equipment to bury their dead.

Zaitullah Ghurziwal, 21, told an AFP team that reached his village in hard-hit Paktika province:

There are no blankets, tents, there's no shelter. Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. There is literally nothing to eat.

Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of information for the province, said heavy rain and floods were hampering efforts to reach those affected.

Communications have also been hit as the quake toppled mobile phone towers and power lines.

10 000 houses destroyed

The earthquake struck areas already suffering the effects of heavy rain, causing rockfalls and mudslides that wiped out hamlets perched precariously on mountain slopes.

Officials say nearly 10 000 houses were destroyed, an alarming number in an area where the average household size is more than 20 people.


"Seven in one room, five in the other room, four in another, and three in another have been killed in my family," Bibi Hawa told AFP from a hospital bed in the Paktika capital Sharan.

Save the Children said more than 118 000 children were impacted by the disaster.

The international charity said:

Many children are now most likely without clean drinking water, food and a safe place to sleep.

The disaster poses a huge logistical challenge for the Taliban government, which has isolated itself from much of the world by introducing hard-line Islamic rule.

The aid-dependent country saw the bulk of its foreign assistance cut off following the Taliban takeover last August, and even before Wednesday's disaster the UN warned of a humanitarian crisis that threatened the entire population.


But the quake has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from abroad - although many are wary how any aid will be used.

"The aid distribution will be transparent," government spokesperson Bilal Karimi told AFP, adding "many countries have supported us and stood with us."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the global agency has "fully mobilised" to help.

Afghan people set up tents as a temporary arrangem
Afghan people set up tents as a temporary arrangement amid the ruins of houses damaged by an earthquake in Bermal district, Paktika province. Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1 000 people and left thousands more homeless.

According to his office, refugee agency UNHCR has dispatched tents, blankets and plastic sheeting; the World Food Programme has delivered food stocks for about 14 000; and the World Health Organisation has provided 10 tons of medical supplies sufficient for 5 400 surgeries.

Afghan government officials said on Thursday that aid flights had landed from Qatar and Iran, while Pakistan had sent trucks carrying tents, medical supplies and food across the border.

Even before the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan's emergency response teams were stretched to deal with the natural disasters that frequently strike the country.

A child stands beside a house damaged by an earthq
A child stands beside a house damaged by an earthquake in Bermal district, Paktika province.

But with only a handful of airworthy planes and helicopters left since they returned to power, any immediate response to the latest catastrophe is further limited.

Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban official, tweeted:

We hope that the International Community & aid agencies will also help our people in this dire situation.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Afghanistan's deadliest recent earthquake killed 5 000 in 1998 in the north-eastern provinces of Takhar and Badakhshan.

