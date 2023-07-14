47m ago

Share

'Nothing would have changed for them': Prigozhin refused to cede command of Wagner, says Putin

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin would not accept new leadership for his group, said Vladimir Putin.
  • There is uncertainty of Prigozhin's whereabouts.
  • Putin said there would be discussions about Wagner's legality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to let his fighters serve under someone else's command, which could have settled the fate of the group.

Three weeks after Prigozhin launched a short-lived rebellion against Russia's top military brass, the future and whereabouts of Wagner members remain uncertain.

The Kremlin had confirmed but gave few details about a meeting between Putin, Prigozhin and other Wagner commanders on 29 June, five days after the mutiny.

In an interview to Kommersant published on Thursday evening, Putin said he had offered a way forward for Wagner fighters.

"(The fighters) could all gather in one place and continue to serve," Putin told Kommersant.

FEATURE | 'We're setting a trend here,' says Ukraine spymaster Kyrylo Budanov of Russian info war

They would come under the authority of a commander nicknamed "Sedoy", according to the daily newspaper.

"Nothing would have changed for them, they would have been led by the same person who was their real commander all this time," Putin was cited as saying.

Members of Wagner group looks from a military vehi
Members of Wagner group looks from a military vehicle in Rostov-on-Don.
People sit at the desk in the office in the 'PMC W
People sit at the desk in the office in the 'PMC Wagner Centre', associated with the founder of the Wagner private military group (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block on the National Unity Day, in Saint Petersburg.

The Russian leader said that "many nodded" but that Prigozhin ultimately refused the offer.

Wagner had operated in the shadows for years.

It came into the spotlight during the military operation in Ukraine, despite the fact that private military companies are illegal in Russia.

Putin told Kommersant:

The (Wagner) group is here, but it does not exist legally!

"There is a separate question related to their real legalisation. It's a question that must be discussed in the Duma and within the government," Putin said, referring to the lower chamber of Parliament.

Observers say the mutiny was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin's authority since he came to power in end 1999.

On 23 and 24 June, thousands of mercenaries took up weapons and marched from southern Russia toward Moscow with the aim of toppling the country's military leaders.

The mutiny ended with a deal, mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, under which Prigozhin was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wagner grouprussiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 2845 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.66
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.25
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
974.60
+1.0%
Palladium
1,270.04
-0.8%
Gold
1,956.26
-0.2%
Silver
24.79
-0.4%
Brent Crude
81.36
+1.5%
Top 40
72,445
+0.6%
All Share
77,712
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,878
+0.7%
Industrial 25
107,066
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,570
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo