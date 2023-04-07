55m ago

Share

Notorious arms dealer urges Trump to seek refuge in Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan court during his arraignment.
Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan court during his arraignment.
POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images v
  • A Russian arms dealer has urged Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia.
  • This is amid Trump's criminal charges, which were laid this week.
  • The arms dealer, Viktor Bout, said he believes Trump's life is in danger.

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, freed from a US jail last year, on Friday urged US ex-president Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia as his life was "in peril".

Bout, also known as the "Merchant of Death", was swapped for US basketball star Britney Griner in a high-profile prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington in December.

"I believe your life is in peril," Bout wrote in a telegram sent to Trump and shown to the press in Moscow.

"The Biden administration will not stop just by dragging you through the court/prison industrial complex," he said, referring to Trump's successor Joe Biden.

"They would sooner end your life than let you stand in their way."

Bout told Trump, whom he has long admired, that he would find a "safe haven and from here you can lead the fight for the American people."

AS IT HAPPENED | Donald Trump becomes first former US president to face criminal charges

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison when he was swapped for Griner. He has since joined a Russian nationalist party.

Accused of arming rebels in some of the world's bloodiest conflicts, Bout was arrested in Thailand in a US sting operation in 2008, extradited to the United States and sentenced in 2012.

Washington and Moscow have in recent years held several prisoner exchanges.

There are still several Americans held in Russia.

Last week, Russia arrested US journalist Evan Gershkovich and charged him with espionage, provoking an international outcry.

Washington has called the charges against him "ridiculous."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumprussiauscrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1218 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.63
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,007.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,466.32
0.0%
Gold
2,007.79
+0.0%
Silver
24.97
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.12
+0.2%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo