1h ago

add bookmark

Notorious couple convicted of 1996 murder in Belgium

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • On 28 May 1996, aviation executive Marcus Mitchell was found dead in a beach resort.
  • Jean-Claude Lacote and Hilde Van Acker were found guilty of the murder.
  • They were arrested on 2 June 1996, shortly after the body was found, at Charleroi airport outside Brussels.

A Franco-Ivorian man and his Belgian wife have been convicted of killing a British businessman at a Belgian seaside resort a quarter of a century ago.

The court in the Belgian city of Bruges late on Tuesday found Jean-Claude Lacote and his wife Hilde Van Acker quilty of shooting dead 44-year-old Marcus Mitchell.

Lacote, 54, and Van Acker, 57, were arrested in the Ivory Coast two years ago after living a colourful life on the run in the US and Africa.

They had pleaded not guilty but now face possible life imprisonment.

READ HERE | New Zealand arrests two over mosque attacks anniversary threat

The trial, which began 5 March, had revealed multiple lives of Lacote, who has been a clothing dealer in the United States, was a television producer in South Africa and ran an airline in Ivory Coast.

Prosecutors portrayed the couple as "professional criminals" and said the murder was linked to an attempted fraud.

On 28 May 1996, aviation executive Mitchell was found dead in De Haan, an upscale Belgian North Sea beach resort, with two bullets in his head.

Investigators quickly discovered that he had been in regular contact with Lacote and Van Acker by telephone.

According to prosecutors, Mitchell had loaned Lacote a large sum of money for a false lead on a potential lucrative deal and the pair had fallen out.

READ | 15 massacred in east DR Congo, ADF militia suspected

The investigation turned up extraordinary details of the couple's life since the killing.

TV reality show

They were arrested on 2 June 1996, shortly after the body was found, at Charleroi airport outside Brussels.

Released on bail later the same year they fled to the United States, where they married and founded a clothing business in Miami, Florida.

In 2007, Belgian investigators tracked Lacote to South Africa, but were not able to arrange his arrest.

ALSO READ | Gunmen kill 36 in attacks on two northern Nigerian states

In South Africa, Lacote produced a TV reality show on true crime stories and claimed to have excellent relations with the local police.

The couple moved to Ivory Coast and lived there for a decade, raising a daughter born in 2007, but were eventually arrested in Abidjan in November 2019.

Lacote had taken charge of an aviation company backed by a Lebanese businessman and gained access to high-level Ivorian political circles.

But he said he had refused a post as a government minister in order to raise his daughter in a better environment than the one he had known.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
belgiumcrime
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5968 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3957 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.67
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.72
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.48
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,732.23
(+0.0)
Silver
26.03
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,193.00
(-1.9)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,502.00
(+0.0)
All Share
66,308
(-1.5)
Top 40
60,608
(-1.7)
Financial 15
12,325
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,420
(-0.6)
Resource 10
66,873
(-2.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo