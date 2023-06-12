57m ago

Nuclear arsenal growth puts the world in the 'most dangerous periods in human history' - SIPRI

  • The world in entering a more dangerous phase.
  • The number of operational nuclear weapons increased slightly.
  • Russia and the US possess 90% of all nuclear weapons.

The number of operational nuclear weapons rose slightly in 2022 as countries implemented long-term force modernisation and expansion plans, a leading conflict think-tank said on Monday, warning that the world was entering a dangerous phase.

The estimated number of warheads in military stockpiles for potential use rose by 86 to 9 576, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement, continuing a trend seen in the last couple of years.

"We are drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history," SIPRO Directo Dan Smith, SIPRI Director.

"It is imperative that the world's governments find ways to cooperate in order to calm geopolitical tensions, slow arms races and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental breakdown and rising world hunger."

READ | 'There will be nuclear weapons for everyone,' says Lukashenko in push for Russian-Belarus allies

The nine nuclear-armed states continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022, SIPRI said.

A mushroom cloud after the explosion of a French a
A mushroom cloud after a French atomic bomb test in the Pacific, in 1971.

Russia and the United States together possess almost 90% of all nuclear weapons but the think tank said the sizes of their respective arsenals appeared to have remained relatively stable in 2022.

The US and Russia are dismantling their retired warheads.


