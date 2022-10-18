1h ago

add bookmark

Nuclear threat more useful to Russia than nuclear strike, Norway's armed forces chief says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The Russian nuclear threat is more useful than a strike, says Norway's General Eirik Kristoffersen.
  • Norway shares a border with Russia.
  • Kristoffersen said there was no threat to Russia's internal security.

The West should listen carefully when Russian President Vladimir Putin talks about using nuclear weapons but should remember that it is more useful for him to threaten their use than to go ahead, the head of Norway's armed forces told Reuters.

General Eirik Kristoffersen was speaking ahead of nuclear exercises that NATO alliance members are conducting this week, with Russia planning to conduct its own soon.

Norway is part of NATO and shares a border with Russia in the Arctic. Putin and top Russian officials have repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia.

"First of all, we have to listen to what he (Putin) says," Kristoffersen said in the interview on 26 September. 

"Second, there is no reason for him to use any nuclear weapons ... There is no threat to Russia's existential security. So he has no reason to use it."

READ | 'Profound threat' - US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes

For Putin, the threat of using nuclear weapons "is more valuable than if he actually uses them", said Kristoffersen.

He said:

Then it has lost much of its value. It's about deterrence, as it was during the Cold War. It is about making sure that it (Russia) has the capability and showing us, the rest of the world, that it can do it.

Asked whether he thought Russia was more willing to use nuclear weapons than before, Kristoffersen said Putin was following the Russian doctrine of using nuclear weapons when the country's "very existence" was at risk.

"He's following his doctrine. So if there is a nuclear attack on Russia, definitely. If there is an existential threat to Russia, definitely," he said.

The Arctic is home to Russia's Northern Fleet, its key fighting force in the region, tasked with Russia's nuclear second-strike capacity - its ability to respond to a nuclear attack using its own nuclear weapons against the attacker.

Moscow conducted an exercise of its nuclear deterrence forces on 19 February, five days before the invasion of Ukraine, he said.

"Usually they do that in the fall ... that was of course a signal," he said. "The relative importance of nuclear deterrence for Russia with the ongoing war in Ukraine has increased."

Since the 24 February invasion, Russia has reduced its land forces in the Arctic to send them to Ukraine knowing there was little risk in doing so, said Kristoffersen.

"He can move all his land forces away from the whole NATO eastern border and use them in Ukraine, without any fear of being attacked, because he knows NATO is not a threat to Russia," he said.

These army forces had sustained heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment, he said.

"We don't see any capacity to have a battalion battlegroup stand up anymore, it's down to company-sized battlegroups," said Kristoffersen. A company counts around 200 personnel while a battalion usually counts some 1 000.

Yet, Kristoffersen stressed Russia could rebuild its land forces in a hurry given it trains about 250 000 conscripts every year.

"If you only go four years back, it's a million soldiers and they are still, from my point of view, quite freshly trained," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natonorwayrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2976 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7495 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 153 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6691 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.82
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,653.11
+0.2%
Silver
18.82
+0.8%
Palladium
2,030.75
+1.6%
Platinum
922.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
60,064
+0.7%
All Share
66,585
+0.6%
Resource 10
61,780
-0.2%
Industrial 25
81,286
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,687
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

10h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

10h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo