1h ago

add bookmark

Nurse in Germany 'overdosed patients to play saviour'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
Mario Tama, Getty Images via AFP
  • German police arrested a nurse for allegedly trying to give overdoses to at least three patients in his care.
  • The 24-year-old suspect tried to play the saviour by taking the patients to the brink of death before reviving them.
  • The nurse worked at a ward for patients who have recently emerged from intensive care and are still under close medical observation.

German police on Wednesday said they had arrested a nurse for allegedly trying to give overdoses to at least three patients in his care.

Police and prosecutors told reporters that the 24-year-old suspect tried to play the saviour by taking the patients to the brink of death before reviving them.

The case recalled that of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse sentenced to life in prison last year for murdering 85 patients.

The authorities received a tip on Sunday from a doctor at the Munich hospital where the suspect had worked since July, and said they were now investigating all potentially suspicious cases on his watch.

The nurse, who was not identified by police, was arrested on Monday on three counts of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm - allegations he denies.

Prosecutor Anne Leiding told reporters his online chats indicated he said he "endangered the lives of patients just so he could later be seen as the brilliant saviour".

Unspecified medication 

The nurse worked at a ward for patients who have recently emerged from intensive care and are still under close medical observation.

In two of the cases in question, the condition of a 91-year-old male patient and a 54-year-old woman being treated suddenly worsened on Saturday.

They could only be revived with emergency measures, Josef Wimmer, head of the Munich police murder division, told a news conference.

A doctor became suspicious and ordered blood tests, which found high levels of an unspecified medication they had not been prescribed.

The same doctor then identified another dubious case, a 90-year-old patient from late last month, and a blood test turned up similar results, Wimmer said.

All three victims had been in the suspect's care. One is still in a critical but stable condition while the other two have recovered.

Germany was shocked over revelations that Hoegel, believed to be the country's most prolific serial killer, murdered patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, before he was eventually caught in the act.

In October, a Polish healthcare worker was sentenced to life in prison in Munich for killing at least three people with insulin.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Nurse jailed for 7 years for killing abusive boyfriend
Strains of hope: Chilean nurse serenades Covid-19 patients with violin
Nurse suspected of killing 8 patients arrested in Italy
Read more on:
germany
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 2027 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4525 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 5593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.70
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
20.68
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.48
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.60)
Gold
1868.58
(+0.17)
Silver
24.13
(-0.35)
Platinum
865.00
(+0.10)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2326.26
(+1.17)
All Share
57259.03
(-0.60)
Top 40
52506.14
(-0.53)
Financial 15
11779.06
(-1.83)
Industrial 25
79355.12
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51605.25
(-1.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo