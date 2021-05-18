50m ago

add bookmark

Nurse who treated UK PM Johnson for Covid-19 slams government as she quits job - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson touring an NHS ambulance.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson touring an NHS ambulance.
Getty
  • A nurse who looked after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is quitting her job because she became fed up with government's treatment of healthcare workers.
  • She was praised by Johnson for their care during his stay in ICU last year.
  • The nurse, from New Zealand says nurses don't get the respect and pay they deserve.

A nurse who looked after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a hospital intensive care ward as he battled Covid-19 is leaving her job, with a newspaper saying she had become fed up with his government's treatment of healthcare workers.

Jenny McGee, from New Zealand, was one of two nurses singled out for praise by Johnson for their care during his spell in hospital last April during which he said the National Health Service (NHS) had saved his life.

The prime minister had heralded McGee and one of her colleagues for staying by his bedside at London's St Thomas' Hospital "when things could have gone either way".

However, in an embarrassment for Johnson, McGee has now quit the NHS, lambasting her former patient and his government's treatment of health staff, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

"We're not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I'm just sick of it. So I've handed in my resignation," the paper quoted her as telling a Channel 4 TV documentary to be aired on 24 May.

The paper said McGee was referring to the government's highly-criticised proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff, which Johnson's political opponents and unions have described as insulting to those who had been fighting the pandemic.

McGee said of the government's overall response:

Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn't led very effectively – the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting.

Johnson's office made no direct reference to the remarks in response, but said the government would "do everything in our power to support" NHS workers.

"We are extremely grateful for the care NHS staff have provided throughout the pandemic in particular," a spokesperson said.

"That is why they have been exempted from the public sector wide pay freeze implemented as a result of the difficult economic situation created by the pandemic."

St Thomas' Hospital issued a statement on behalf of McGee in which she said she was "excited to start a nursing contract in the Caribbean, before a holiday back home in New Zealand later in the year".

"After the toughest year of my nursing career, I'm taking a step back from the NHS but hope to return in the future," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
3% - 1432 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
14% - 5622 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
83% - 33910 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
13.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,868.42
+0.1%
Silver
28.26
+0.3%
Palladium
2,907.00
+0.2%
Platinum
1,224.79
-1.5%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,190
-0.0%
All Share
67,255
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,784
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,774
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,689
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo