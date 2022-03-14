1h ago

add bookmark

NY police seek man who shot street sleepers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Rosetta Msimango
Photo: Rosetta Msimango
  • An unidentified man shot at least two homeless people in New York. 
  • Police have urged the public to help their search for the culprit. 
  • New York's homeless population has grown in recent years.

Police in New York have appealed to the public to help identify a man who shot at least two homeless people Saturday, killing one of them as he slept on the street.

"The cases are clear and horrific," said Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, as he urged any witnesses to come forward.

A shooter first fired on a 38-year-old man in Lower Manhattan early Saturday, wounding but not killing him, investigators said.

Then, shortly before 17:00 (22:00 GMT), police in the same neighbourhood found the lifeless body of another man in a sleeping bag. He had been shot in the head and neck.

READ | Subjects of Oscar-nominated documentary about homelessness invited to ceremony

Video surveillance footage captured that attack, showing the shooter firing at the second man as he slept around 6:00 am, shortly after the first incident.

Sunday night, local media reported a third man appeared to have been attacked.

NBC New York reported, citing police:

That man, who also seemed to be homeless, was found dead in the city around 7 pm local time (23:00 GMT) with a "possible gunshot wound.

Adams, a Democrat, described the shootings as senseless attacks on people "sleeping on the streets - not committing a crime, but sleeping on the streets."

He and the police urged New York's thousands of homeless people to contact city agencies that can help them find sleeping accommodation.

New York's homeless population has grown in recent years, and Adams announced a plan just weeks after taking office in January to move them out of the city's vast system of subway tunnels, where many sleep on frigid nights.

His proposal drew sharp criticism from some non-governmental organizations.

"People only stay in the subway," said the Coalition for the Homeless, "because they have no better place to go."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usnew yorkhomeless
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7135 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14066 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.50
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,959.40
-1.5%
Silver
25.24
-2.4%
Palladium
2,562.00
-8.7%
Platinum
1,037.50
-4.1%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,349
-2.9%
All Share
71,743
-2.6%
Resource 10
80,093
-3.3%
Industrial 25
77,045
-4.0%
Financial 15
16,132
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo