1h ago

add bookmark

Oath Keeper withdraws claim she met with Secret Service before US Capitol attack

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Jessica Watkins made a U-turn on her claim that she met Secret Service agents in Washington on the day of the US insurrection.
  • She is a leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, charged with storming the US Capitol on 6 January.
  • She asked the court for home confinement as she awaits trial.

A leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers who is charged with participating in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol reversed her story on Monday about having met with Secret Service agents in Washington on the day of the insurrection.

Jessica Watkins, 38, had said in court papers over the weekend that she had travelled to Washington to provide security for the march, had received a VIP pass to then-President Donald Trump's rally and had met with the Secret Service.

READ | US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

But in a filing on Monday, Watkins' attorney said she had merely spoken with some agents while passing through a security checkpoint.

"Counsel in no way meant to imply that Ms Watkins met with the Secret Service," AJ Kramer, Watkins' court-appointed defence lawyer, wrote.

"A better verb would have been 'encountered'."

Did not engage in any violence

Watkins, an Afghanistan war veteran who has pleaded not guilty, is among nine associates of the anti-government organisation charged with conspiring to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Federal prosecutors have accused Watkins of illegally entering the Capitol building. Her attorney has said she did not engage in any violence.

Prosecutors have said the Oath Keepers began planning a military-style assault as early as November. More than 200 people have been charged so far in connection with the attack, which left five people dead, including a police officer.

Trump delivered a fiery speech on 6 January exhorting supporters to march to the Capitol to "stop the steal".

The ensuing assault prompted the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection. The Senate acquitted Trump largely along party lines, though seven Republicans voted to convict.

Watkins is asking the court to release her to home confinement while she awaits trial, citing in part the risk of maltreatment she faces in jail as a transgender woman.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
R300k for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1428 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1105 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.70
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.19)
Gold
1809.58
(-0.06)
Silver
27.86
(-1.16)
Platinum
1249.00
(-1.49)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2370.00
(-0.77)
All Share
66414.34
(-1.41)
Top 40
60963.65
(-1.52)
Financial 15
12264.02
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
87275.62
(-1.94)
Resource 10
66842.88
(-1.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo