Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in US Capitol attack

Members of the National Guard gather outside the US Capitol. (Stefani Reynolds, Getty Images via AFP)
  • William Todd Wilson is facing charges of seditious conspiracy  and obstruction during the attack on the US Capitol.
  • Todd is one of about 800 people who have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot.
  • About 250 Capitol riot defendants have pleaded guilty so far.

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group intends to admit to engaging in seditious conspiracy during last year's attack on the US Capitol, according to court papers, the latest in a string of courtroom victories for the Justice Department.

William Todd Wilson of North Carolina is due to plead guilty during a federal court hearing scheduled for 15:00 in Washington, according to a court filing. Wilson would become the third Oath Keepers defendant to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Several other defendants are still on track for a trial later this year, including Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers.

An indictment against Rhodes and others unsealed in January is the only criminal case accusing participants in the 6 January 2021, attack of engaging in seditious conspiracy, defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States."

ALSO READ | Ex-New York cop found guilty of assaulting police during US Capitol riot

About 800 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot in which supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, attacking police and sending lawmakers scrambling for safety. Trump has made false claims that he lost due to widespread voting fraud.

According to prosecutors, Rhodes had warned his group to prepare for a "bloody and desperate fight" in the days leading up to the Capitol assault.

About 250 Capitol riot defendants have pleaded guilty so far.

The Justice Department has obtained convictions in all four Capitol riot cases that ended in a jury trial. Most recently, a jury on Monday convicted Thomas Webster, rejecting arguments that the former New York City police officer was acting in self-defense when he struck a Washington police officer with a flagpole and tackled him.

