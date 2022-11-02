1h ago

add bookmark

Obama warns 'more people are going to get hurt' if political climate persists

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US President Barack Obama.
Former US President Barack Obama.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
  • Ex-US President Barack Obama has warned that more people will get hurt if the country's politics remain polarised. 
  • The comments were made after the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked. 
  • The suspect pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and a host of other state charges.

Democratic former President Barack Obama on Tuesday warned that "more people are going to get hurt" unless the US political climate changes, after the husband of the Speaker of the House was attacked by a man wielding a hammer.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with breaking into the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and, in her absence, attacking her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, fracturing his skull and causing other injuries. The suspect pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and a host of other state charges.

Campaigning at a rally for Democratic candidates in Nevada, the former president said he had spoken to Paul Pelosi recently and "he's going to be OK."

READ | US Capitol police chief says more resources needed to protect lawmakers

But Obama expressed grave concern about "this erosion of just basic civility and democratic norms," in a country where supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump violently attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

"This increasing habit of demonising political opponents creates a dangerous climate," Obama said, faulting elected officials who fail to reject the violence, make light of it, or inflame the situation with heated rhetoric.

He said: 

If that's the environment that we create, more people are going to get hurt.

Obama was in Las Vegas to lend his star power to candidates who are in extremely close races for US Senate and governor ahead of the November 8 election. He also backed candidates further down the ballot in races for the US Congress, state attorney general, and secretary of state.

The two-term president, who left office in 2017, remains the Democratic Party's most popular figure and has already made campaign stops in Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

The Obama tour will continue on Wednesday in Arizona and Saturday in Pennsylvania, two more states with tight races for governor and senator.

In Nevada, incumbent Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is facing a fierce challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt, a former attorney general who supported Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by fraud.

The Nevada race could determine which party controls the Senate, which is split 50-50 and in Democratic hands only because Vice Present Kamala Harris can break any ties.

In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak is locked in a close race with Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpnancy pelosibarack obamausextremismpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1235 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 4125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.84
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,654.89
+0.4%
Silver
19.67
+0.2%
Palladium
1,907.15
+1.3%
Platinum
959.04
+1.1%
Brent Crude
94.65
+1.9%
Top 40
61,081
+0.5%
All Share
67,667
+0.4%
Resource 10
64,345
+2.2%
Industrial 25
80,184
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,502
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University...

6h ago

He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University lecturer is about to start his doctorate
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic

01 Nov

WATCH | MPs help clean up Cape Town canal to raise awareness of single-use plastic
Teacher at a primary school in Hanover Park honoured with national award

01 Nov

Teacher at a primary school in Hanover Park honoured with national award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo