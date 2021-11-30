33m ago

add bookmark

Omicron: EU could get its first vaccine for the new variant in four months, says regulator

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Vaccines specially adapted for the new Omicron coronavirus variant could be approved in three to four months if they are needed, the head of the EU's drug regulator said on Tuesday.

The decision on whether new shots are required would, however, have to be made by other bodies, European Medicines Agency Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

"Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months," Cooke told a European Parliament committee.

READ | Omicron: Dirco slams travel bans by other African nations

Her comments come after the head of US vaccine maker Moderna was quoted as saying that existing jabs will struggle against the heavily mutated Omicron.

Moderna has already said it is working on an Omicron-specific vaccine, as is US rival Pfizer.

Cooke said EU regulators "don't know" yet whether the current vaccines remain effective against Omicron - which she said would take about two weeks to find out - or whether new ones are needed.

The agency has so far approved four vaccines for use for adults in the EU: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

A decision on a fifth, by US firm Novavax, is expected "within a matter of weeks", Cooke said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
european unionvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 4694 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
21.16
+1.8%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Gold
1,807.37
+1.3%
Silver
23.31
+1.8%
Palladium
1,799.50
-0.0%
Platinum
964.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
64,064
+0.7%
All Share
70,475
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,251
+2.6%
Industrial 25
93,123
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,591
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

27m ago

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo