36m ago

add bookmark

Once Trump is impeached (again), what's next?

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Senate will hold a trial for President Donald Trump when he is impeached by the House.
  • The Senate is in recess and is not scheduled to return until 19 January.
  • The trial will not begin until 20 January, the day Tump is scheduled to leave office.

With the US House of Representatives poised to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time - just days before he is to leave office -questions are being raised about what happens next.

Here are some of the possible scenarios if the House, as expected, impeaches Trump on Wednesday for inciting last week's attack by his supporters on the US Capitol as Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory:

- Senate trial -

The usual process is for the Senate to hold a trial for a president who has been impeached by the House.

That's what happened last year after Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House for pressuring the leader of Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Biden.

Trump was acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.

This time, however, Trump has only a week left in the White House and Biden is to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on 20 January.

That time crunch has sparked debate and speculation about whether the Senate can hold a trial before Trump leaves office.

- Call Senate back early? -

The Senate is in recess and is not scheduled to return until 19 January.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said a trial could not begin until 20 January - the day Trump is scheduled to leave office.

According to McConnell's office, bringing the Senate back early would require the unanimous consent of all 100 senators - an unlikely scenario.

Democrats disagree.

According to the office of Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a 2004 resolution allows the Senate to be brought back for emergency session with the consent of both the Majority and Minority leaders.

"There is nothing to prevent the Senate from taking it up immediately if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decides that he wants to proceed," Democratic Representative James McGovern of Massachusetts, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, said Wednesday.

- Pelosi and McConnell -

If Trump is impeached by the House, it is up to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House, to decide when to send the article of impeachment to the Senate.

She could send it over immediately once it is passed on Wednesday or she could wait, as some Democrats have suggested, until after Trump leaves office and Biden is comfortably in place.

Once it reaches the Senate, McConnell's intentions are unclear.

The powerful Republican senator from Kentucky thwarted the last bid to convict Trump in the Senate, managing to rally all Republican senators with the exception of Mitt Romney of Utah to vote for acquittal.

But The New York Times reported on Wednesday that McConnell believes Trump did commit impeachable offenses and sees an opportunity to rid the Republican Party of the real estate tycoon once and for all.

A two-thirds majority of the senators present is needed to convict the president, meaning that if all of them are in the chamber at least 17 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting for conviction.

- Post-presidency trial? -

If the Senate is unable to hold a trial before Trump leaves the White House on 20 January the question arises as to whether he can be tried after leaving office.

This has never happened before and some constitutional scholars argue that an ex-president cannot be tried by the Senate.

All three previous presidential impeachments - those of Trump and presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - occurred while the leaders were still in the White House.

Like Trump, both Johnson - in 1868 - and Clinton - in 1998-99 - were impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate.

But the House has impeached and the Senate has tried former senators and judges after they were no longer in office or on the bench.

One of the arguments being made for putting Trump on trial even after he leaves office is that a conviction could prevent him from ever holding federal office again.

Trump has expressed interest in potentially running for president again in 2024 and a simple majority vote of the Senate could bar him from another White House run.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tumultuous week leading up to Trump impeachment vote
EXPLAINER | Impeachment of a US president and how it works
VP Pence rejects invoking 25th Amendment to oust Trump
Read more on:
donald trumptrump impeachment
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
50% - 4694 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
46% - 4369 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

11h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.26
(-0.45)
ZAR/GBP
20.79
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.54
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.22)
Gold
1850.98
(-0.35)
Silver
25.32
(-1.11)
Platinum
1100.00
(+2.85)
Brent Crude
56.72
(+1.65)
Palladium
2380.87
(+0.31)
All Share
63474.53
(-0.10)
Top 40
58337.66
(-0.27)
Financial 15
11996.21
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
82485.11
(-0.46)
Resource 10
64737.83
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo