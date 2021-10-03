5h ago

add bookmark

One child dies in flash floods, flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Flooding in the Omani capital Muscat, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country.
Flooding in the Omani capital Muscat, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country.
PHOTO: Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP

Muscat – One child has died in flash flooding, while flights and schools have been suspended as tropical Cyclone Shaheen bears down on Oman, authorities said on Sunday.

Another person was also reported missing in the flash floods in Al Amarat in Muscat province, Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management said.

Neighbouring United Arab Emirates said it was on "high alert". The storm, with wind speeds of up to 139km/h, was 65km from Muscat and expected to hit Oman's northern coast between 18:00 and 22:00 (14:00 and 18:00 GMT).

Some flights to and from Muscat International Airport were suspended "to avoid any risks", the airport tweeted, while the Civil Aviation Authority urged people to avoid low-lying areas and valleys.

Oman declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday, shuttering schools, "due to the adverse climate conditions", the official Oman News Agency said.

The UAE was also bracing for possible impact, with emergency authorities urging people to avoid beaches and low-lying areas.

"We would like to assure everyone that the concerned authorities are on high alert and prepared to deal with any upcoming tropical situation," the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
omanfloodscyclonesweather
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 513 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 881 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 1785 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,760.67
0.0%
Silver
22.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,923.00
0.0%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,266
-1.0%
All Share
63,661
-1.0%
Resource 10
57,212
-1.5%
Industrial 25
81,116
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo