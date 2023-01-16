1h ago

add bookmark

One dead, dozens injured at bull-taming contest in India

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A participant tries to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan / AFP)
A participant tries to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan / AFP)

At least one person was gored to death and dozens more were injured during Jallikattu, a controversial bull-taming competition in India, officials said on Monday.

The dead man, in his 20s, was a participant who succumbed to injuries inflicted during the contest in Madurai district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 31 people were wounded at the event, according to district police officials.

Local news outlet India Today reported Saturday that at least another 15 people had also been injured at a separate bull-taming event in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.

Stretching back more than 2 000 years, Jallikattu is considered one of the oldest sporting activities in the world.

The aim during bull-taming events, which mark the start of the annual winter harvest in India, is not to kill the animal.


Bulls are decorated and participants showcase their skills trying to bring the creatures to a stop or remove flags from their horns.

Over the years, scores of people including both tamers and spectators have been injured taking part.

The sport was banned by India's Supreme Court in 2014 but the Tamil Nadu state government managed to lift the restriction in 2017.

The Supreme Court's decision triggered protests across Tamil Nadu where it has had a loyal following for decades.

Activists say the sport is cruel and that the bulls are fed liquor before being released from a holding pen.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
india
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 861 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3425 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

11h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

11h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.75
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.41
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,914.15
-0.5%
Silver
24.21
-0.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,047
-0.2%
All Share
79,168
-0.2%
Resource 10
78,199
-0.5%
Industrial 25
99,627
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,158
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo