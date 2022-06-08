41m ago

One dead, eight injured as car ploughs into crowd in Berlin

An injured person is transported off the site where one person was killed and eight injured when a car drove into a group of people in central Berlin, on June 8, 2022.
ODD ANDERSEN / AFP
  • A car drove into a group of people in central Berlin, killing one and injuring eight. 
  • The driver was arrested at the scene. 
  • This  is one of several attacks since 2016 when a an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market. 

One person was killed and eight injured when a car drove into a group of people in central Berlin on Wednesday, the fire service said.

A police spokesperson said the driver was detained at the scene after the car ploughed into a shop front along busy shopping street Tauentzienstrasse.

It was not clear whether the crash was intentional, police said.

The accident happened just across Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12.

Dozens of police officers have been deployed to the scene.

The country has seen several such attacks since the deadly 2016 assault, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

READ | Suspects arrested in Tunisia not linked to Berlin attack

In December 2020, a German man ploughed his car through a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern city of Trier, killing four adults and a baby.

Earlier the same year, a German man rammed his car through a carnival procession in the central town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of bystanders, including children. He was sentenced to life in jail last year.


In January 2019, another German national injured eight people when he drove into crowds on New Year's Eve in the western cities of Bottrop and Essen. He was later taken into psychiatric care.

In April 2018, a German man crashed his van into people seated outside a restaurant in the city of Muenster, killing five before shooting himself dead. Investigators later said he had mental health problems.

During the football World Cup in Germany in 2006, a German man rammed his car into crowds gathered to watch a match at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, injuring some 20 people. The driver was later committed to a psychiatric hospital.

