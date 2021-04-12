One dead, one injured in Paris hospital shooting - police

An unidentified attacker shot dead one person and badly injured another outside a Paris hospital on Monday before fleeing the scene, a police source said.

The attack was carried out at the Henry Dunant private geriatric hospital owned by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district, sources close to the investigation said.

The suspect got away on a motorcycle, the sources said.

"One person died and one is seriously injured," a fire service source said.

The hospital runs a Covid-19 vaccination centre.