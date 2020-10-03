1h ago

add bookmark

One dead, some 20 missing as storms lash southern France, Italy

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This aerial view taken on 3 October 2020 shows the damage in southeastern France, after heavy rains and floodings hit the region.
This aerial view taken on 3 October 2020 shows the damage in southeastern France, after heavy rains and floodings hit the region.
Valery Hache / AFP
  • Heavy rains and brutal floods have left villages cut off from the world in the Alpes Maritimes, where hundreds of fire-fighters have been mobilised to find nine missing persons.
  • Hundreds of aid workers have been deployed to multiple villages and authorities have listed at least 20 as missing with one declared dead.
  • The storms left around 12 000 people in three valleys to the north of Nice were without power.

One person died and authorities listed some 20 as missing on Saturday after heavy storms lashed southern France and northern Italy with hundreds of aid workers deployed to villages cut off by the deluge.

Italian civil protection officials said a 53-year-old volunteer firefighter died in the Aosta Valley as severe flooding hit the country's northwest after torrential rain overnight.

Regional authorities said 11 people were missing in the Piedmont region, where several villages were cut off after the downpour rendered roads impassable.

They said the situation was "extremely critical."

Authorities in Venice expected the city - which also suffered violent storms in August - to be submerged by an 'acqua alta', an occasional tidal peak coming in from the Adriatic to reach the Venetian Lagoon and flood as far as the iconic Saint Mark's Square.

But a complex network of 78 artificial dykes put up across the city kept the waters out.

'Historic day'

The head of the Association of Saint Mark's Traders hailed a "historic day.

"Normally we would have been up to our knees in water," Claudio Vernier said.

The storms also affected the regions of Lombardy, Liguria, adjacent to areas of southeastern France where eight people were missing after the region around Nice suffered a sharp rise in water levels.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a policeman earlier listed as missing in the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie north of Nice and close to the Italian border had been found safe and well.

Local media showed how the rainfall had collapsed a main road around the village.

Darmanin was later due to visit the region accompanied by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

"The situation is catastrophic in some communes," regional lawmaker Eric Ciotti told AFP as France's meteorological office said up to 500 mm of rain had fallen in some areas.

On Friday, fierce winds were seen driving heavy rains across large swathes of France, knocking out electricity for tens of thousands of homes along the western Atlantic coast and causing destructive flooding in the southeast.

An autumn storm baptised Alex buffeted Brittany overnight, with wind gusts reaching 186 km/h at Belle-Ile-en-Mer, an island off the coast near Nantes.

Authorities in the southern Alpes-Maritimes region had been placed on alert on Friday and around 12 000 people in three valleys to the north of Nice were without power early Saturday afternoon.

"We are thunderstruck. We saw the (river) Vesubie burst its banks - everything was swept away, including part of the old iron bridge," Serge Franco, an elderly resident of Roquebilliere in Nice's hinterland, told AFP as rescue helicopters hovered overhead.

"My house is habitable but half of my land has been swept away," said another resident, Guillaume Andre, who was evacuated overnight but returned to see the devastation after daybreak.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan
WATCH | Around 50 feared dead in DR Congo mine flooding
Highest Nile waters for a century swamp Sudan
Read more on:
italyfrancefrance weather floodsgreen
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 952 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1509 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo