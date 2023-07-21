1h ago

Share

One dead, three injured in Seoul stabbing rampage: police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man takes pictures at the scene of an attack near the Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul on 21 July 2023.
A man takes pictures at the scene of an attack near the Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul on 21 July 2023.
Jung Yeon-je / AFP
  • One person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the South Korean capital Seoul on Friday.
  • The attack took place near the Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul, police said, adding that the suspect had been detained by officers at the scene.
  • Eyewitnesses said the suspect stabbed a man who was talking on the phone in the back multiple times before running off and attacking more people.

One person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the South Korean capital Seoul on Friday, police told AFP.

The attack took place near the Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul, police said, adding that the suspect had been detained by officers at the scene.

"The suspect is a man in his 30s and he did not look intoxicated. We are questioning him as to the motive of his crime," they said.

The Yonhap news agency reported that the attack happened near Exit 4 of the station at 05:07.

Video posted on local television station YTN's YouTube channel showed orange-vested emergency responders running towards the incident carrying stretchers.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape, the footage showed.

"The man shouted he didn't want to live any more as he was being apprehended by the police," YTN reported.

Grainy footage on YTN appeared to show police apprehending the suspect, who had sat down on steps and seemed to sit passively as armed police approached him and placed him under arrest.

A store owner in the area told YTN: 

People ran into my store, telling me a man with a big knife was stabbing people. We locked the door.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect stabbed a man who was talking on the phone in the back multiple times before running off and attacking more people, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.

"All four victims are reportedly men," it added.

Low crime rate 

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100 000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, America has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100 000 people, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most South Koreans are trained shooters, as all men must perform about two years of mandatory military service.

But the country has strict gun control laws and it is extremely difficult for civilians to obtain firearms, with gun-related crime almost unheard of.

There have been a handful of high-profile stabbing crimes over the last few years.

Earlier this year in the southern city of Busan, a 23-year-old crime drama fanatic stabbed to death a woman she had met online, local media reported.

In March, a 37-year-old woman was accused of injuring three people with a knife on a subway, allegedly after someone called her "ajumma" - a way to refer to a middle-aged woman.

Last year, a man stabbed a former co-worker to death in a subway station after stalking her for years. He was later sentenced to decades in prison.

The rare incident in Seoul quickly began circulating on Korean-language social media.

"Don't come to Sillim now. There is a crazy man on a stabbing rampage. I called the police after seeing a person injured on the ground," one user with the handle sanong_cos wrote on Twitter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south korea
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 1628 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 54 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.00
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.12
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.03
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
955.94
-0.2%
Palladium
1,287.83
+0.2%
Gold
1,963.31
-0.3%
Silver
24.74
-0.1%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,808
0.0%
All Share
77,044
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,180
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,808
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,796
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo