1h ago

add bookmark

One injured in fire on cruise ship off Greece

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A passenger is helped off the Euroferry Olympia by rescuers and coast guard officers as he arrives at the port of Corfu, on February 18, 2022.
A passenger is helped off the Euroferry Olympia by rescuers and coast guard officers as he arrives at the port of Corfu, on February 18, 2022.
STAMATIS KATAPODIS / EUROKINISSI / AFP
  • A crew member was injured after a fire broke out on a cruise ship. 
  • The Euroferry Olympia was travelling to Italy with a 300-person crew. 
  • The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

A fire broke out on Friday on an Italian-flagged cruise ship sailing through the Ionian Sea, injuring one crew member among the nearly 300 people on board, the Greek coastguard said.

The fire on the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek port city of Igoumenitsa, broke out at 4:30 (1:30 GMT). It was carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew on board as well as vehicles.

The injured crew member was 42 years old, a coastguard official told AFP. Television images showed the man, walking with difficulty and helped by firefighters.

He was transported to Corfu on a coastguard patrol boat and was hospitalised with breathing difficulties, according to local media reports.

READ | A burning cargo ship with thousands of Porsches, Lamborghinis and VWs is adrift in the Atlantic

"The passengers of the cruise ship were transferred safe and sound on rescue boats to Corfu," Rodi Kratsa, the governor of the Ionian Islands region told Greek public broadcaster ERT television.

Television images showed the ship, owned by Italy's Grimaldi Lines, enveloped in flames which sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The cause of the fire, which erupted off the Greek island of Ereikousa, is still unknown.

Greek coastguard patrol and tow boats were rushed to the site and a frigate and two helicopters took part in the rescue operations.

There is heavy maritime traffic between the western Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras and the Italian ports of Brindisi and Ancona.

The last shipboard fire in the Adriatic occurred in December 2014 on the Italian ferry Norman Atlantic. Thirteen people died in the blaze.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italygreeceshipfire
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 215 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 390 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
61% - 956 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,896.29
-0.1%
Silver
24.04
+0.9%
Palladium
2,326.72
-1.9%
Platinum
1,088.36
-0.3%
Brent Crude
92.97
-2.0%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo