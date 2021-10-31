36m ago

add bookmark

One killed, 15 injured in Pemex pipeline blast in central Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
At least one person was killed and over a dozen were injured when a pipeline of state oil firm Pemex exploded in a central Mexican state. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
At least one person was killed and over a dozen were injured when a pipeline of state oil firm Pemex exploded in a central Mexican state. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At least one person was killed and over a dozen were injured when a pipeline of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) exploded in the central Mexican state of Puebla after it was breached by suspected fuel thieves, authorities said on Sunday.

Alerted to a gas leak, the Puebla state government said it had averted a higher death toll by evacuating residents from the site in the San Pablo Xochimehuacan municipality before three explosions occurred, wrecking between 30 and 50 homes.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter one person had so far died and 15 more were injured in the overnight blast, and that some 1 400 rescue workers had been mobilized.

In a news conference hosted by Puebla's government, officials said that within a radius of 1 kilometre of the site, some 2 000 people were evacuated, and that the blaze was under control. Five of the injured were in a serious condition, they said.

READ | Crews work to contain oil spill in Gulf after Ida's passage

The blast is the latest deadly incident to affect Pemex's infrastructure, and follows a fire on one of the company's oil platforms in August that killed at least five people.

Puebla's governor, Miguel Barbosa, said the incident was sparked by a gas leak caused by an illegal fuel tap.

Thanks to the speedy evacuations, a "tragedy of enormous proportions" had been prevented, he added.

Barbosa said rescue workers were checking to see if bodies were buried under houses destroyed by the blasts, but noted there were no reports of missing people.

Fuel theft has led to a series of accidents in Mexico. Well over 100 people died due to an explosion triggered by an illegal pipeline tap in the neighboring state of Hidalgo in 2019.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pemexmexico
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What issue will be top of mind for you when voting tomorrow?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Service delivery
24% - 141 votes
Rooting out corruption
66% - 385 votes
Reducing crime
8% - 45 votes
Vaccine mandates
2% - 14 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,783.42
0.0%
Silver
23.90
0.0%
Palladium
2,005.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo