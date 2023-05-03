One killed, several injured in shooting at US medical building

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta on Wednesday, police said, and a suspect is still at large.



"We are working an active shooter situation inside a building," Atlanta police department said on Twitter. "We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody."

Television footage showed police and other law enforcement officers deployed at the scene. Multiple ambulances were also present.

According to local television channel WSB, the shooting took place inside a facility of the Northside Hospital.

There have been more than 180 mass shootings - defined as four or more people wounded or killed - so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.



With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any developed country: 49 000 in 2021, up from 45 000 the year before.

- Additional reporting by Reuters