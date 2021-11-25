40m ago

add bookmark

One person dead, 3 injured after gas leak at Spanish nuclear plant

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emergency services said one person died and three were taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at a nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia.
Emergency services said one person died and three were taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at a nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia.
PHOTO: Mario Guti/iStock/Getty Images Plus

MADRID – One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Wednesday.

A fault in the plant's fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which was not linked to any radioactive material, the regional fire service posted on Twitter.

Shortly afterwards, the fire service said it was preparing to leave the site after checking over the extractor fans with the plant's staff and ensuring the systems were working properly.

The three people taken to hospital suffered light injuries from carbon dioxide inhalation, emergency services said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spainaccidents
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
30% - 59 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
17% - 34 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
52% - 102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.83
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,793.52
+0.3%
Silver
23.64
+0.4%
Palladium
1,905.12
+2.7%
Platinum
996.50
+1.7%
Brent Crude
82.25
-0.1%
Top 40
64,348
+0.3%
All Share
70,758
+0.3%
Resource 10
66,952
+0.1%
Industrial 25
93,836
+0.4%
Financial 15
13,827
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21328.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo