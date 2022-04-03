26m ago

add bookmark

One person killed, at least 31 injured in nightclub blast in Azerbaijan capital - AP

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One person was killed and 31 were injured in a fire following an explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.
One person was killed and 31 were injured in a fire following an explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.
PHOTO: Gallo Images

An explosion struck a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital Baku early on Sunday, setting off a fire that killed one person and injured 31, the Associated Press reported.

The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, the AP said, citing an Interior Ministry spokesperson.

"Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku," US Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim tweeted. "My condolences and prayers."

Some 24 of the injured had been hospitalised, most with burns, the AP quoted a Health Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Azerbaijan's health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside working hours. The interior ministry could not immediately be reached.

The country's emergency services were called to the club at 03:00 (23:00 GMT on Saturday) and extinguished the fire before it could spread, the AP said, citing a statement from the department.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
azerbaijanexplosionsaccidents
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3346 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1349 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.61
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.16
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,925.14
0.0%
Silver
24.63
0.0%
Palladium
2,281.00
0.0%
Platinum
989.14
0.0%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
68,935
0.0%
75,908
0.0%
Resource 10
82,329
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,171
0.0%
Financial 15
17,733
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

01 Apr

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim

01 Apr

WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo