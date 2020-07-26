One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!"

Clip of the shooting at the protest in Austin Texas from Hiram Gilberto on FB pic.twitter.com/VFbzqfoSff — Anthony Martino (@anthonyfartino) July 26, 2020

Austin police and emergency medical services said on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.

They are still on scene where protester has been shot in Austin Texas protest pic.twitter.com/RlUdhvqoaI — Philly (@divahustle) July 26, 2020

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of unarmed African-American man George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.