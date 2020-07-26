45m ago

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Protesters hold their cellphones in the air during a Black Lives Matter event in front of the Multnomah County Justice Centre.
PHOTO: Nathan Howard, Getty Images via AFP

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!"

Austin police and emergency medical services said on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of unarmed African-American man George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

